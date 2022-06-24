Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
Eastern Europe

Bellingcat: Ukraine behind failed attempt to arrest Russian proxies in 2020

November 17, 2021 10:05 pmby Oleg Sukhov
Share:
(Belarus-1 TV)

Ukraine’s military intelligence conducted an unsuccessful sting operation to capture 33 Kremlin-backed Wagner Group mercenaries in July 2020, the Bellingcat investigative project reported on Nov. 17.

According to the investigation, the operation failed after President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak told intelligence officials to delay the mercenaries’ capture to prevent the disruption of a ceasefire deal with Russia.

Yermak’s adviser Mykhailo Podoliak denied the allegations in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, saying Yermak has no authority over military intelligence. Previously, Yermak and Zelensky denied that Ukraine’s intelligence was behind the failed sting operation.

Many of the mercenaries had fought against Ukrainian forces in the Donbas.

The initial plan was to lure the mercenaries to Belarus with a fake job offer, then intercept their plane on the way from Minsk to Istanbul on July 25, 2020. When the plan was delayed, Belarusian authorities arrested the mercenaries on July 29, 2020.

Oleg Sukhov
Author: Oleg Sukhov

Oleg Sukhov is a political reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

Tags: Wagner operation

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok