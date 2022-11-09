Dutch soldiers to train Ukrainian military personnel

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Netherlands plans to send 50-100 instructors to train the Ukrainian military under a European military assistance mission, RTL Nieuws reports, citing Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren.

Dutch personnel will train Ukrainian soldiers in tactical medicine, explosive ordnance disposal, and tactical and technical training in weapons systems. They will also provide training for staff officers of battalions and brigades, according to Ollongren.

The training mission will mainly take place in Germany and Poland. It is not yet known when the training sessions will start, RTL Nieuws wrote.

The European Union created the Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine on Oct. 17 to provide individual, collective and specialized training to Ukraine’s Armed Forces.