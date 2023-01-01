Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
DTEK: Russia's NYE attack damages thermal power plant

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 1, 2023 4:45 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

During its mass attack against Ukraine on Dec. 31, Russia damaged a thermal power plant in Ukraine, Ukraine's biggest private energy company DTEK reported. The attack reportedly damaged the facility’s equipment.

DTEK did not specify where the thermal power plant is located.

“This is already the 23rd terrorist attack by Russia on DTEK energy facilities,” the company wrote.

On Dec. 31, Russia launched a fresh barrage of missiles across Ukraine, killing two people and wounding over 30.

Russian forces have fired more than 1,000 missiles and drones at Ukrainian energy infrastructure since Oct. 10, according to Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo. The attacks killed dozens of people and forced authorities to impose blackouts.

Moscow admits that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets.

According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
