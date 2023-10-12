Drones strike Odesa Oblast, injure 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Shahed-type drones attacked Odesa Oblast overnight on Oct. 11-12, and although many were intercepted, some struck in Izmail district, damaging buildings and injuring an 88-year-old woman, regional governor Oleh Kiper wrote on Telegram.

Air defenses successfully shot down 10 drones in the area. Some appeared to have struck and caused explosions and set fire to residential buildings and port infrastructure, though this may have been the result of falling debris. An 88-year-old woman received burns and was hospitalized.

According to Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces, the drones attempted to evade air defenses by approaching from different directions and using the local landscape to disguise their flight path. Four other drones were also shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast, the defense forces wrote on Telegram.

The drones were likely targeting the Danube port infrastructure.

The port of Izmail is located just across the Danube River from the border with Romania.

Since the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in mid-July, Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's agricultural infrastructure, river, sea ports, and grain stockpiles. In September, Bucharest found fragments of Russian drones on Romanian territory several times.