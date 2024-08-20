Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Belgorod Oblast, Bryansk Oblast, Kursk Oblast, Kursk incursion, Russian military
Edit post

Russia issues information security alert in regions bordering Ukraine amid Kursk incursion

by Kateryna Hodunova August 20, 2024 5:44 PM 2 min read
The Russian Interior Ministry issued a memo on information security in Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts
Ukrainian military vehicles driving past the border crossing point into Russia's Kursk Oblast from neighboring Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 13, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Russian Interior Ministry issued a memo on information security for residents and law enforcement residing in the country's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts, which border Ukraine.

The memo was issued amid the Ukrainian military's ongoing incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast, which began on Aug. 6. Ukraine has reportedly since gained control of over 1,000 square kilometers and dozens of Russian settlements.

The memo advises against using CCTV cameras, as Ukrainian forces can allegedly access them remotely. It also warns against using online dating services for similar security concerns.

Service members are instructed to avoid opening messages or links from unknown contacts and to refrain from using phones with sensitive official or personal data that could fall into enemy hands.

The Russian government also urges citizens not to post videos or livestreams on social media, especially on highways shared with military vehicles.

Military personnel and law enforcement officers are encouraged to turn off Telegram's "People Nearby" feature, remove photos, and change nicknames that indicate their affiliation with the military or government. They are also advised to conceal personal data, remove geotags from social media, and avoid linking photos to their locations.

Employees in the energy and nuclear sectors are advised to hide their professional affiliations on social media to prevent identification by Ukrainian intelligence.

The Russian government announced a so-called "counter-terrorist operation" on Aug. 10 in Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.

Kyiv’s ongoing operation aims to establish a "buffer zone" on Russian territory, prevent cross-border strikes, and divert Russian reinforcements from Ukraine's east, according to Ukrainian officials.

Kursk incursion deals blow to Putin’s prestige marking first ground invasion of Russia since World War II
The 1,000 square kilometers Ukraine says it controls in Russia’s Kursk Oblast amounts to a tiny share of Russia’s massive terrain. Yet, politically, the surprise Ukrainian move poses one of the biggest challenges to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power. The stunning operation, conducted…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:57 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast injures 4.

Russian forces attacked 11 communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 19, injuring four civilians, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. In total, 256 explosions were recorded in 69 separate attacks on the region.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.