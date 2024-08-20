Russia issues information security alert in regions bordering Ukraine amid Kursk incursion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The Russian Interior Ministry issued a memo on information security for residents and law enforcement residing in the country's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts, which border Ukraine.

The memo was issued amid the Ukrainian military's ongoing incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast, which began on Aug. 6. Ukraine has reportedly since gained control of over 1,000 square kilometers and dozens of Russian settlements.

The memo advises against using CCTV cameras, as Ukrainian forces can allegedly access them remotely. It also warns against using online dating services for similar security concerns.

Service members are instructed to avoid opening messages or links from unknown contacts and to refrain from using phones with sensitive official or personal data that could fall into enemy hands.

The Russian government also urges citizens not to post videos or livestreams on social media, especially on highways shared with military vehicles.

Military personnel and law enforcement officers are encouraged to turn off Telegram's "People Nearby" feature, remove photos, and change nicknames that indicate their affiliation with the military or government. They are also advised to conceal personal data, remove geotags from social media, and avoid linking photos to their locations.

Employees in the energy and nuclear sectors are advised to hide their professional affiliations on social media to prevent identification by Ukrainian intelligence.

The Russian government announced a so-called "counter-terrorist operation" on Aug. 10 in Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.

Kyiv’s ongoing operation aims to establish a "buffer zone" on Russian territory, prevent cross-border strikes, and divert Russian reinforcements from Ukraine's east, according to Ukrainian officials.