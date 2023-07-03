1 dead, 16 injured in Sumy drone strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone strike against the northern city of Sumy killed one person and injured 16 more, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on July 3.

Four Shahed-136 drones targeted the city's center at 10:49 a.m. local time. Two apartment buildings and an administrative building were damaged, the regional administration informed.

At least one person died and 16 were injured in the strike according to the latest information. The wounded are receiving medical attention, the regional administration wrote on Telegram.

Evacuation of the population is ongoing and firefighters are on the site to liquidate the fire, the State Emergency Service informed.

The regional center of Sumy with 250,000 residents lies around 50 kilometers from the Russian border. The oblast is a regular target of Russian strikes.