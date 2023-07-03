Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
1 dead, 16 injured in Sumy drone strike

by Martin Fornusek July 3, 2023 2:28 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian drone strike against Sumy on July 3, 2023. (Source: State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone strike against the northern city of Sumy killed one person and injured 16 more, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on July 3.

Four Shahed-136 drones targeted the city's center at 10:49 a.m. local time. Two apartment buildings and an administrative building were damaged, the regional administration informed.

At least one person died and 16 were injured in the strike according to the latest information. The wounded are receiving medical attention, the regional administration wrote on Telegram.

Evacuation of the population is ongoing and firefighters are on the site to liquidate the fire, the State Emergency Service informed.

The regional center of Sumy with 250,000 residents lies around 50 kilometers from the Russian border. The oblast is a regular target of Russian strikes.

The aftermath of the Russian drone strike against Sumy on July 3, 2023. (Source: State Emergency Service/Telegram)
The aftermath of the Russian drone strike against Sumy on July 3, 2023. (Source: State Emergency Service/Telegram)
The aftermath of the Russian drone strike against Sumy on July 3, 2023. (Source: State Emergency Service/Telegram)
The aftermath of the Russian drone strike against Sumy on July 3, 2023. (Source: State Emergency Service/Telegram)
The aftermath of the Russian drone strike against Sumy on July 3, 2023. (Source: Sumy Regional Military Administration/Telegram)
The aftermath of the Russian drone strike against Sumy on July 3, 2023. (Source: Sumy Regional Military Administration/Telegram)
Russian attacks kill 2, injure 13 over past day
Russian attacks targeted 11 oblasts over the past day, killing two people and injuring 13 more, local officials reported on July 3.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
