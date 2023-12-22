Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Drone attack reported in multiple Russian oblasts

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 22, 2023 6:44 PM 2 min read
An aerial picture of a forest in Moscow Oblast on Feb. 13, 2019. (Yuri Kadobnov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian attack drones hit their target on Russian territory, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Dec. 22, citing a source in intelligence.

Earlier on Dec. 22, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed air defense systems had stopped an attempted Ukrainian drone attack. One drone was downed over Moscow Oblast, while three drones were allegedly downed above Kaluga Oblast.

Another four drones were downed above Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

The Ukrainian government does not typically comment on claims of drone strikes within Russia. Ukrainska Pravda said that according to its source, a number of drones reached their target.  

Moscow, Kaluga, and Bryansk oblasts were reportedly the target of a drone attack on Dec. 19, when Russian media reported that three drones had been shot down over Kaluga Oblast and another in the skies above Bryansk Oblast.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed on the same day that air defenses near the Russian capital had shot down a drone as it approached the city, and there were no casualties or damage.

As Ukraine aims to ramp up arms production for another year of war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 19 that the country will produce 1 million drones in 2024.

Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin revealed in October that Ukraine is already producing thousands of drones per month, with the aim to build tens of thousands per month.

Russian drone strike on Kyiv, attacks across Ukraine kill 1, injure at least 4
Russian attacks across Ukraine, including a drone attack on Kyiv, killed one person and injured at least four overnight on Dec. 21, regional authorities reported.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.