Drone attack reported in multiple Russian oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian attack drones hit their target on Russian territory, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Dec. 22, citing a source in intelligence.

Earlier on Dec. 22, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed air defense systems had stopped an attempted Ukrainian drone attack. One drone was downed over Moscow Oblast, while three drones were allegedly downed above Kaluga Oblast.

Another four drones were downed above Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

The Ukrainian government does not typically comment on claims of drone strikes within Russia. Ukrainska Pravda said that according to its source, a number of drones reached their target.

Moscow, Kaluga, and Bryansk oblasts were reportedly the target of a drone attack on Dec. 19, when Russian media reported that three drones had been shot down over Kaluga Oblast and another in the skies above Bryansk Oblast.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed on the same day that air defenses near the Russian capital had shot down a drone as it approached the city, and there were no casualties or damage.

As Ukraine aims to ramp up arms production for another year of war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 19 that the country will produce 1 million drones in 2024.

Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin revealed in October that Ukraine is already producing thousands of drones per month, with the aim to build tens of thousands per month.