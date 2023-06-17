Drivers go on strike in Russian-occupied Mariupol

This audio is created with AI assistance

Drivers of the municipal water supply company in Mariupol announced a strike on June 16 after not being paid for two months of labor, according to the Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center.

The center reported that there is a shortage of male workers in the Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, particularly "miners, metallurgists, engineers, builders, locksmiths, drivers, doctors and other specialties."

The situation is the most critical in the occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast, which is the reason why workers in Mariupol have decided to go on strike, the center said.

The center also said that the price of utilities, fuel, and basic necessities has risen by at least 20 percent over the past year.

Mariupol has been occupied by Russian forces since May 2022 when the city surrendered after a three-month long siege.

Ukrainian forces have made significant gains in southern Ukraine as part of the ongoing counteroffensive, including in parts of Donetsk Oblast.