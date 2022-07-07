Did the War End? Ep. 6: Night at the Museum — Art Theft During the War

This audio is created with AI assistance

Picture this: You’re scrolling through eBay, ten years from now, maybe looking for some artwork to put up in your new apartment. You come across a painting you like…but it looks familiar. Really familiar. You look a little closer and you realize — you’ve seen this painting before. In a museum, in Ukraine. And you think to yourself…wait – What’s it doing on eBay?



In this episode of “Did the War End?” we hear from two experts about how Ukrainian art has become an important target for Russian occupiers during the war. Tune in to find out what's been stolen, where it’s going…and why.

The Kyiv Indie Podcasts · Night at the Museum: Art Theft During the War