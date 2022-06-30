Did the War End? Ep. 5: Inside Occupied Crimea - Resistance in the Face of Oppression

This audio is created with AI assistance

Since Russia illegally annexed and occupied Crimea in 2014, nearly all forms of dissent on the peninsula have been crushed.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has imposed a new layer of censorship as repressions have increased and ways of resisting have diminished.



In this episode of “Did the War End?” we talk to two locals, including a Crimean Tatar activist, about how life has changed in Crimea since Feb. 24.

