Detained SBU official accused of leaking information to Russia.

The State Investigation Bureau said that the top-level Security Service (SBU) official detained on July 16 had been leaking intelligence and classified information to the Russian special services. Although the Bureau did not specify the name of the official, earlier on July 16 Ukrainska Pravda media outlet identified him as Oleh Kulinich, the former deputy head of the SBU in Crimea. President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Kulinich in October 2020 and fired him on March 2.



