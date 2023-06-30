Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Denmark to provide Ukraine with $190 million in military aid

by Martin Fornusek June 30, 2023 9:30 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark will provide Ukraine with a military package worth 1.3 billion Danish crowns ($190 million), the Danish Defense Ministry announced on June 30.

The assistance package includes air defense missiles and funds for the purchase of artillery ammunition to support the Ukrainian liberation struggle," the ministry's press release said.

"This is a large and important donation, which we, among other things, have put together on the basis of Ukraine's wishes and needs, and which must support Ukraine's ongoing defense battle against the Russian invasion troops", commented Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

With this donation, Copenhagen will allocate 300 million Danish crowns ($44 million) to the EU's initiative for the joint procurement of artillery rounds for Ukraine.

The EU is working on providing Kyiv with $2.2 billion worth of artillery rounds, both by supplying existing stocks and procuring fresh ammunition.

On June 19, Denmark announced a five-year military aid package for Ukraine amounting to $3.2 billion in total, with $1.1 billion to be delivered in 2023.

Denmark announces $3.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine
Dernmark’s Defense Ministry announced on June 19 another package of military aid for Ukraine worth around $3.2 billion to be delivered in the period from 2023-2028.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

