Denmark to provide Ukraine with $190 million in military aid

Denmark will provide Ukraine with a military package worth 1.3 billion Danish crowns ($190 million), the Danish Defense Ministry announced on June 30.

The assistance package includes air defense missiles and funds for the purchase of artillery ammunition to support the Ukrainian liberation struggle," the ministry's press release said.

"This is a large and important donation, which we, among other things, have put together on the basis of Ukraine's wishes and needs, and which must support Ukraine's ongoing defense battle against the Russian invasion troops", commented Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

With this donation, Copenhagen will allocate 300 million Danish crowns ($44 million) to the EU's initiative for the joint procurement of artillery rounds for Ukraine.

The EU is working on providing Kyiv with $2.2 billion worth of artillery rounds, both by supplying existing stocks and procuring fresh ammunition.

On June 19, Denmark announced a five-year military aid package for Ukraine amounting to $3.2 billion in total, with $1.1 billion to be delivered in 2023.