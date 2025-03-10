The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Peacekeepers, Peace Plan, Denmark, NATO troops
Edit post

Denmark potentially open to sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova March 11, 2025 12:49 AM 2 min read
The flags of Ukraine and Denmark fluttering against the background of the sunset on Sept. 9, 2023 in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. (Serhii Ovcharyshyn/NikVesti.com/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark is prepared to contribute troops if European peacekeeping forces are needed in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on March 10.

Following a meeting of Denmark’s parliament, the ministers said that the government had clarified its stance and received broad support from multiple parties.

"It is important that we in Europe send the right signals both to Putin and to Washington. That is what we are doing today by saying: If it comes to the point where a European presence is needed for a ceasefire or peace agreement to be reached, then Denmark is in principle prepared for that," Rasmussen said, according to Danish Broadcasting Corporation.

According to a poll published by the Ritzau news agency on Feb. 21, about 53% of Danes support sending peacekeepers to Ukraine after Russia’s full-scale war comes to an end.

Despite Denmark’s readiness, Poulsen emphasized that no concrete plans have been made at this stage. Any potential deployment would depend on future developments.

Trump’s alignment with Russia derails Europe’s push for a peacekeeping force in Ukraine
European countries have intensified talks on sending peacekeepers to Ukraine to monitor and enforce a possible ceasefire. But the potential deployment of European peacekeepers to Ukraine faces a lot of challenges and uncertainties. There is no unity among European countries on the issue, with some…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov

"We have not made a decision to make a concrete effort. It must depend on how things develop. Therefore, this is an expression of timely care," he explained, highlighting that Denmark’s position remains conditional on the evolving situation in Ukraine.

Poulsen does not foresee all of NATO-member countries spearheading a peacekeeping mission but expects several individual states to provide security assurances to Ukraine.

"Now the initiative has been taken by the French and British sides to form an overview of what could potentially be needed," he said, noting ongoing discussions about what such a mission might entail.

The specifics of Denmark’s potential troop contribution remain unclear, as Poulsen indicated it is too soon to determine which soldiers might be deployed. He also stressed that any commitment to Ukraine must not come at the expense of security in the Baltic region.

‘We’re ready’ — Ukraine heads into US peace talks with everything at stake
Kyiv officials will meet their Washington counterparts in Jeddah on March 11 for talks which will impact the future of diplomatic relations between the two countries and likely the future of the war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian side hopes the meeting would help mend ties with the White House and
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

5:27 PM
Video

Navigating the world of Trump and Musk's lies.

Just a few years ago, the biggest purveyors of disinformation on the internet were bots, conspiracy theorists and Russian propaganda outlets. Today the world is a very different place and two of the most prominent sources of lies and mistruths are the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with Eliot Higgins, founder and creative director of the investigative outlet Bellingcat, to discuss how we arrived at this point and what can be done about it.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.