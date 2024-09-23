The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Denmark contributes $19.5 million to restore Ukraine's energy system

by Kateryna Hodunova September 23, 2024 10:26 PM 2 min read
A woman uses her phone to light a dark public transport stop in Kyiv, Ukraine on Nov.11, 2022. The Russian army carried out massive rocket and kamikaze drone attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. (Sergei Chuzavkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Danish government has allocated 130 million Danish kroner ($19.5 million) to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure after Russia's mass attacks, according to the Sept. 23 Denmark Energy Ministry's statement.

Russia launched nine coordinated attacks against Ukraine's electricity infrastructure between March and August, striking facilities in 20 oblasts.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) report, Ukraine's electricity shortage could reach 6 gigawatts this winter, which is about one-third of the expected peak demand. This summer, the power shortage was 2.5 GW when Kyiv was already experiencing long blackouts.

Danish Energy Minister Lars Aagaard announced new financial assistance for Ukraine on Sept. 23 in New York during a meeting within the G7 working group on Ukraine's energy security, which also involved U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the statement read.

Denmark's new contribution to support Ukraine's energy system is one of the largest ever made by the country. The funds will be used to implement emergency measures, as well as to purchase equipment and spare parts to restore the security of the energy supply, the ministry said.

"Russia is violating the rules of war with its massive attacks on Ukraine's electricity and heat supply system. As winter approaches, many Ukrainian homes will be left without heat and electricity," Aagaard said.

"In addition, ordinary workers in the energy sector, who are doing their jobs against all odds, are being targeted. We must do everything possible to make the Ukrainian energy system as strong as possible," he added.

In April, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and Aagaard signed a memorandum on cooperation in bioenergy. The same month, Denmark provided Ukraine with $5.8 million for energy infrastructure.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Danish companies have transferred energy equipment to Ukraine four times through the Danish Energy Agency.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Denmark has provided almost $9.5 billion to Ukraine, making it the second largest financial backer as a percentage of GDP.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
