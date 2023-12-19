US, Denmark agree on bilateral security pact

This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark and the U.S. have agreed on a 10-year bilateral security pact that will allow for the permanent deployment of U.S. soldiers in the country, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a press conference on Dec. 19.

The agreement is part of Washington's broader effort to strengthen security cooperation in northern Europe to create a bulwark against Russian aggression. The deal followed similar security arrangements signed with Finland and Sweden and an updated defense pact with Norway in 2022.

It will be officially signed later this week and fully enter into force once both countries pass the required legislation, Frederiksen said.

According to the Danish government, Copenhagen has provided Kyiv with $3 billion in military aid and $408 million in civilian contributions.

Denmark is also one of the few countries that has pledged to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, expected to be delivered by spring 2024.