Defense Ministry: Russia losing soldiers at ratio of 1 to 6.5 to Ukrainian losses on southern front

The figure was given by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, citing Andrii Kovalchuk, commander of the Armed Forces' Operational Command "South." According to Kovalchuk, when the losses ratio reaches the "critical" point of 1 to 8, "the enemy forces will disintegrate psychologically."

The Ukrainian army is understood to be making a renewed push on the Kherson front, with an official media blackout in the area announced on the morning of Oct. 16.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in an interview with the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 14 said that 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers are about to complete training in the U.K., and 10,000 more will follow immediately. Reznikov said that the Ramstein group of 50 nations has discussed new training programs for Ukraine — at the scale of battalions.

