Defense Ministry records $8 billion in damages caused by Russian attacks on Ukrainian military facilities in 2022

The amount of damage caused by Russian attacks on Ukrainian military facilities in 2022 is estimated at Hr 298 billion ($8 billion), the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Military Media Center reported on June 13.

According to Vladyslav Dudar, a representative from the Defense Ministry, these damages include damages caused to the environment in surrounding areas targeted by Russian attacks.

"This year, we have conducted surveys of about 40 facilities, and the relevant calculations are currently being carried out by the State Ecological Inspection," Dudar added.

The environmental damages caused by Russia's all-out war took a new turn when the Kakhovka dam was blown up on June 6, resulting in a mass-scale humanitarian and ecological disaster in Kherson Oblast and other parts of southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities say the dam was blown up by Russian forces to prevent a Ukrainian counteroffensive.