Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Defense ministry denies sending unprepared troops to front line

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 18, 2023 8:18 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government doesn't send unprepared troops to the front lines, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar stated on March 18.

"There is one more Russian narrative, that the mobilized are sent straight to Bakhmut without preparation," Maliar said. "In reality, mobilized troops that haven't served before are sent to training centers."

She added that the preparation of junior enlisted and sergeants follows an "abbreviated timeframe" that "doesn't lower the quality of instruction."

She went on to say that Ukrainians are not drafted through the Dia e-governance app and that women are not mobilized without their consent.

Over the past several weeks, news outlets have reported that Ukrainian death rates in Bakhmut are especially high, possibly as a result of under-preparation of some units compared to others.

Some troops have claimed that new recruits may receive only two weeks of live fire training with their weapons before they are deployed to an extremely active part of the battlefield.

Ukrainian troops also continued to complain of ammunition and equipment shortages, which further reduce survivability in the embattled city in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut: ‘Our troops are not being protected’
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.