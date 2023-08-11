Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Defense Ministry denies buying low-quality uniforms for Territorial Defense

by Martin Fornusek August 11, 2023 10:50 PM 2 min read
Military uniforms lie on a table at a private textile factory in the city of Kryvyi Rih on June 22, 2022. (Andrii Gorb)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Defense Ministry denied on Aug. 11 the involvement in a purchase of low-quality uniforms worth Hr 35 million ($950,000) after a director of a sewing factory was arrested for selling unusable gear for Ukraine's Territorial Defense.

The textile company won three state contracts in 2022 to supply uniforms which, according to laboratory tests, proved unsuitable for their intended purpose, the Interior Ministry reported earlier on Aug. 11.

The detained director faces up to 12 years in prison and the ban to hold certain positions for three years. Law enforcement is currently collecting information on all other people involved in the scheme, the Interior Ministry said.

According to the Defense Ministry's statement, the contracts were concluded between the factory and a military unit without the ministry's involvement.

"Departments of the Defense Ministry were NOT INVOLVED in the procurement process of identifying the need, finding a contractor, concluding a contract, and monitoring the implementation of technical conditions," the press statement said, emphasizing that the ministry has "zero tolerance for corruption."

The Ukrainian news outlet Dzerkalo Tyzhnia published an investigation on Aug. 10 according to which the Defense Ministry purchased $33 million worth of "winter" clothes for the military from a Turkish company in 2022.

The associated contracts were reportedly tampered with during shipment to inflate the price, and the clothes turned out to be unusable for winter as they were most likely summer jackets.

Media: Defense Ministry purchased summer jackets instead of winter attire for military in 2022
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry purchased last year $33 million worth of “winter” clothes for the military, which were in fact summer attire, according to an investigation by Dzerkalo Tyzhnia published on Aug. 10
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.