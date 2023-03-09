Death toll from Russian missile strike on Lviv Oblast rises to 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll resulting from Russia's March 9 missile attack on Lviv Oblast's Zolochiv district has risen to 5, Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytsky said.

In the governor's original update, it was reported that two men and two women were killed at home when the missile hit. First responders are still searching under the rubble for others who may have also been at home at the time of the attack.

The body of a 60-year-old man has also now been found, the governor said.

The attack caused fires that destroyed three homes, three cars, a garage, and several outbuildings. Fires have already been extinguished, according to the governor.