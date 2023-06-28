Death toll in Kramatorsk missile strike rises to 8 including 3 children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Eight people have now been confirmed killed in a June 24 Russian missile strike on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, according to the latest information published by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on June 28.

The figure includes three children, two of which were born in 2008 and on in 2011, the report said.

56 people have been reported injured so far, including an eight-month-old child. First responders continue to search for people still believed to be trapped in the rubble.

On the evening of 24 June, two Russian S-300 missiles struck a restaurant in the center of the city, a place popular with volunteers, journalists, and soldiers, who all often use Kramatorsk as a base of operations in Donetsk Oblast.

At least three foreigners are among the wounded, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on the previous evening.