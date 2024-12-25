Skip to content
News Feed, Military, Enlistment Offices, Corruption, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Former top enlistment officer arrested after trying to flee abroad, investigators say

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 25, 2024 6:54 PM 1 min read
The former head of Odesa's regional military enlistment office was detained by the State Bureau of Investigations (DBR) after 39 million hryvnias ($931,652) bail was posted on his behalf, the law enforcement agency reported on Dec. 25. (Courtesy)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Yevhen Borysov, a former head of Odesa Oblast's military enlistment office, was arrested again in Kyiv on Dec. 25 after posting 39 million hryvnia ($931,652) bail and being released from a detention facility, the State Investigation Bureau said.

The former official planned to hide from the authorities after his release from detention and flee abroad, the bureau said.

In July 2023, Borysov was charged with illicit enrichment and violating military service regulations.

The State Investgation Bureau said on Dec. 25 that, in addition to the previous charges, it had charged Borysov with forging documents to show he had sustained a combat injury, which resulted in him being paid additional compensation from April to June 2022, amounting to 165,480 hryvnias ($3,953).

As part of the ongoing investigation by the State Bureau of Investigations, a court has transferred to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) two properties in the Spanish resort town of Marbella.

The assets include a 857-square-meter house valued at 4 million euros and a 223.9-square-meter office worth 510,000 euros. The properties are registered to the former military commander’s mother and wife.

An investigation published by media outlet Ukrainska Pravda in June 2023 looked into the property acquired by Borysov's family, which he initially denied.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
