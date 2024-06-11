Czech PM suspects Russia’s involvement in foiled arson attack on Prague buses

This audio is created with AI assistance

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on June 10 that Russia may be linked to an attempted arson attack on Prague city buses last week.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in connection with the thwarted plot and charged with terrorism. According to police, he had been in Czechia for five days prior to the failed attack.

Fiala stated during a news conference that the attack might have been organized and funded by Russia.

"It is part of a hybrid war waged against us by Russia against which we have to defend ourselves and which we must stop,” he said. “Russia is repeatedly trying to sow unrest, undermine citizens' trust in our state."

The Russian embassy in Prague has not yet responded to the allegations.

Multiple sabotage and collaboration attempts have been uncovered in recent months. In May, the Polish government arrested nine people from a Russian spy ring in connection to alleged sabotage plots.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in an interview that acts of alleged sabotage include "beatings, arson, and attempted arson," not just in Poland but in other countries as well. Tusk explained that the group planned, for example, to set fire to a paint factory in Wroclaw, western Poland, and an Ikea center in Lithuania.