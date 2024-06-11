Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
News Feed, Prague, Czechia, Sabotage, Collaboration
Czech PM suspects Russia’s involvement in foiled arson attack on Prague buses

by Sonya Bandouil June 11, 2024 4:18 AM 1 min read
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala talks to the media at the end of the second day of an EU Summit in the Europa building, the EU Council headquarters on Oct. 21, 2022, in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on June 10 that Russia may be linked to an attempted arson attack on Prague city buses last week.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in connection with the thwarted plot and charged with terrorism. According to police, he had been in Czechia for five days prior to the failed attack.

Fiala stated during a news conference that the attack might have been organized and funded by Russia.

"It is part of a hybrid war waged against us by Russia against which we have to defend ourselves and which we must stop,” he said. “Russia is repeatedly trying to sow unrest, undermine citizens' trust in our state."

The Russian embassy in Prague has not yet responded to the allegations.

Multiple sabotage and collaboration attempts have been uncovered in recent months. In May, the Polish government arrested nine people from a Russian spy ring in connection to alleged sabotage plots.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in an interview that acts of alleged sabotage include "beatings, arson, and attempted arson," not just in Poland but in other countries as well. Tusk explained that the group planned, for example, to set fire to a paint factory in Wroclaw, western Poland, and an Ikea center in Lithuania.

Poland says no ‘external force’ behind fatal arms plant explosion
In an apparent reference to increased cases of Russian sabotage across Europe, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said his government was “very vigilant and sensitive” to such cases for “obvious reasons.”
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Sonya Bandouil
