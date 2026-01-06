Czech-led ammunition initiative for Ukraine will continue, Babis says

The Czech-led initiative supplying Ukraine with artillery ammunition will continue, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Jan. 6, despite his earlier criticism of the project.

Speaking after attending the Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris, Babis said the Czech Republic will remain the coordinator of the initiative, which sources and delivers artillery shells to Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russia's war.

"I have decided, even after consulting with coalition partners, that we will not disrupt the ammunition initiative. The project will continue, and the Czech Republic will be in the role of coordinator," Babis wrote on social media.

Babis added that "no money from Czech citizens will be invested in the ammunition initiative."

Launched in early 2024 amid Ukraine's severe ammunition shortages, the Czech-led program has been hailed by its proponents as one of Prague's most significant international efforts and has since delivered millions of shells to Ukraine's forces.

Babis previously vowed to scrap the initiative and publicly criticized it as overpriced and lacking transparency. Earlier in December, he said the program's future would be determined by Czechia's security council on Jan. 7.

Babis' coalition partners remain opposed to the effort. Party leaders have previously suggested transferring oversight of the program to NATO, a move that would shift control away from Prague. Babis' latest announcement appears to reverse that position.