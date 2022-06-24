Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Weekend in Kyiv – Jan. 28-30

January 27, 2022 4:01 pmby Artur Korniienko
A still from "Stop-Zemlia" Ukrainian teenage drama that is screened with English subtitles at Zhovten and Kino42 cinemas in Kyiv until Feb. 2, 2022. (Arthouse Traffic)

Our picks of the best art, music, film and more in the capital. All listed venues require one of the following: certificate of vaccination, negative PCR or antigen test, or proof of recovery from Covid-19.

  • A portrait of the generation Z, yet timeless in its empathy for the teenage experience, "Stop-Zemlia" runs with English subtitles at Zhovten and Kino42. Our pick among Ukraine's best movies of 2021, it’s also now available to stream in the U.S. Award-winning musical drama "Annette" and visceral thriller "Surge" are still playing at Zhovten in English.

    'Stop-Zemlia’ (drama, romance in Ukrainian with English subtitles). Zhovten (26 Kostiantynivska St.), Kino42 (11 Kostiantynivska St.) Jan. 28 - Feb. 2. Hr 75-130.
  • The shepherds of the Ukrainian alternative scene Stoned Jesus will gather another Winter Mass festival to revisit their iconic "Seven Thunders Roar" album. The band Ooze will also play stoner rock, along with other debutants – grunge trio Omana and the experimental Vykroutas. The psychedelic Shiva the Destructor and garage rock Esquizet are also coming back.

    Winter Mass festival (alternative). Bel Etage Music Hall (16A Shota Rustaveli St.) Jan. 29, 5 p.m. Hr 380-770.
  • The Maidan Museum offers a free tour on Jan. 29 on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of EuroMaidan Revolution, a popular uprising that drove the Kremlin-backed President Viktor Yanukovych from power in 2014. The museum's newest exhibit is about the Art Barbakan group that emerged during the protest. One of its members, illustrator and comics artist Sasha Komyakhov, will give a talk in Ukrainian at 4 p.m. The tour is available in English upon request during required registration.

    Free tour of the Maidan Museum (16 Lypska St.) Jan. 29. 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
  • As its name suggests, the party by Pornceptual at the untitled nightclub at 41 Kyrylivksa St. (spelled as "∄") is not for everyone. But it’s a rare chance to experience a sexually positive event organized by the Berlin-based queer promo collective famed for its inclusiveness. Top DJs like Stingray, Dr. Rubinstein and Curses will provide the music.

    Pornceptual X ∄ (41 Kyrylivska St.) Jan. 29. 23:59. Hr 700
