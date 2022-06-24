Weekend in Kyiv – Feb. 4-6

A still from “Nightmare Alley,” Guillermo del Toro's new psychological thriller that is screened in English with Ukrainian subtitles in several Kyiv cinemas.

Our picks of the best art, music, film and more in the capital. All listed venues require one of the following: certificate of vaccination, negative PCR or antigen test, or proof of recovery from Covid-19.

Traveling carnivals with stomach-turning attractions, exceptional psychoanalysis, and blood-curdling violence scenes is only a small part of what “Nightmare Alley” – the new neo-noir psychological thriller directed by iconic Guillermo del Toro – offers to its viewers. Not to mention the magnificent performances of its star ensemble cast that includes Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, and Willem Dafoe. The film is showing in English with Ukrainian subtitles in Multiplex Cinema and Planeta Kino cinema.

“Nightmare Alley.” Multiplex (Tsum, 38 Khreshchatyk St.) Planeta Kino (Blockbuster, 34 Stepana Bandery Ave.) Feb. 3-9. 4:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m. Hr 140-995

Kyiv History Museum gives a chance to explore Soviet propaganda and its outcomes for Ukraine through art. The exhibition called “Red Noise” displays Soviet-era fine and decorative art pieces that convene the Soviet ideology that distorted the Ukrainian history. Dymchuk Gallery exhibits sculptures and mosaics created by the anonymous Pomme de Boue art group, known for their “artistic interventions” into city landscapes. The exhibition features works created by the group in 2021. Another option to explore art is a new exhibition at Taras Shevchenko Museum that celebrates renowned Ukrainian artist Maria Prymachenko.

“Red Noise.” Kyiv History Museum. (7 Bohdana Khmelnytskoho St.) Feb. 5 - March 8. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Hr 100



"Pomme de Boue." Dymchuk Gallery (21 Yaroslavska St.) Feb. 3-27. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Free

“Real monsters of Maria Prymachenko.” Taras Shevchenko National Museum (12 Tarasa Shenchenka Blvd.) Feb. 4-27. 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Hr 90

This weekend, Kyiv-based promotion group Rhythm Büro will throw its first indoor party ever since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The team started in 2015 with a series of local parties but has quickly grown to launch big electronic music festivals with impressive lineups. This time, the organizers invited German Anthony Rother, Blind Observatory, French Hydrangea, the U.S. Rrose, as well as local DJ and Rhythm Büro co-founder Vera Logdanidi, to perform at the ninth pavilion of the VDNH exhibition center.

Rhythm Büro: Anthony Rother, Rrose, Blind Observatory, Hydrangea, Vera Logdanidi. VDNH (1 Akademika Hlushkova Ave.) Feb. 5. 11 p.m. Hr 850.