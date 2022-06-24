Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Friday, June 24, 2022
Culture

Ukrainian team NaVi wins $225,000 in Counter-Strike tournament

November 29, 2021 6:21 amby Daryna Antoniuk
(NaVi)

kraine-based esports team Natus Vincere, or NaVi, defeated French team Vitality in the grand final of the Counter-Strike gaming tournament Blast Premier in Copenhagen on Nov. 28.

They earned $225,000 in prize money. Vitality won $85,000 for coming in second.

A total of eight teams competed in the tournament. The victory allows NaVi to compete in next month’s world final with a prize pool of $1 million. NaVi’s Oleksandr Kostylev was the star player of the Copenhagen game. Earlier this month Kostylev became the world’s best computer game player, according to Esports Awards, the prestigious gaming industry award.

Since 2009, NaVi earned $15 million in 556 tournaments – it is the fourth-best esports team in the world, according to Esports Awards.

Daryna Antoniuk
Author: Daryna Antoniuk

Daryna Antoniuk studies journalism and communications at Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Antoniuk worked as a news editor, social media manager, and freelance journalist before she joined the Kyiv Post staff in February 2020. She is passionate about information technologies and artificial intelligence.

