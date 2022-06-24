Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Culture

UK pop star Ed Sheeran spotted in Kyiv

November 26, 2021 5:34 amby Daria Shulzhenko
(teddysphotos/Instagram)

Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran has visited Kyiv, where he presumably filmed a new music video.

Late on Nov. 25, Sheeran posted a photograph on Instagram saying he had spent three nights shooting in Kyiv. The pop star did not specify whether it was a music video he was filming and if any of the local production companies were involved.

However, Sheeran tagged U.K. filmmaker Nic Minns who previously directed a music video for his 2020 hit “Afterglow.”

“Thank you for having us Kyiv. Three night shoots in your beautiful city, Ukraine is wonderful,” Sheeran wrote.

Daria Shulzhenko
Author: Daria Shulzhenko

Daria Shulzhenko is a culture writer at the Kyiv Independent. She has been a lifestyle reporter at the Kyiv Post until November 2021. She graduated from Kyiv International University with a bachelor’s in linguistics, specializing in translation from English and German languages. She has previously worked as a freelance writer and researcher.

