The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Culture Ministry, Culture, Media, Border security, Mobilization
Edit post

Culture Ministry to suspend issuing permits for journalists, artists to travel abroad

by Martin Fornusek February 27, 2025 12:01 PM 1 min read
International automobile checkpoint 'Nyzhankovychi - Malkhovychi' on the border between Ukraine and Poland in Lviv Oblast, Ukraine on Dec. 21, 2024. (Michael Sorrow/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Culture Ministry will temporarily halt issuing permits for draft-age male journalists and culture professionals to travel abroad pending a legislative review, the ministry said on Feb. 26.

The measure, which will take effect on March 3, comes in response to cases in which men used their permits to stay abroad longer than permitted.

Men aged 18-60 are not permitted to travel abroad under martial law, instituted at the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022, without special permission.

Journalists and culture workers were allowed to travel abroad temporarily for professional purposes, provided they had the necessary documentation and permits. Multiple abuses of this rule were reported throughout the full-scale war, with men staying abroad beyond the permitted period or indefinitely.

In response, the Culture Ministry submitted a draft amendment to regulate the requirements for granting permits. The suspension will be in place until the "legal settlement of this issue," the ministry said.

Manpower shortage has been described as a key challenge for the Ukrainian Armed Forces as the full-scale war with Russia entered its fourth year. Thousands of draft-age men have crossed or sought to cross the border illegally to avoid mobilization, deepening the crisis.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.