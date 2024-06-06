Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
News Feed, Culture, Media, Journalist killed, Ukraine, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Culture Ministry: 91 media workers killed by Russian invasion

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 6, 2024 11:51 AM 2 min read
The funeral procession for Iryna Tsybukh, a 25-year-old combat medic, public activist, and former employee of state broadcaster Suspilne, in Lviv, Ukraine, on June 3, 2024. (Les Kasyanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has so far killed 91 media workers, the Culture Ministry reported on June 6, a day marked in Ukraine as Journalists' Day.

"Ukraine is losing its most valuable asset - its people. Among them are journalists and media workers," acting Culture Minister Rostyslav Karandieiev said.

Another 30 media workers are in Russian captivity, Karandieiev said. This number includes Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who went missing in August 2023 and is thought to be held in Russian-occupied territory.

Hundreds of people who previously worked in the media have also joined Ukraine's Armed Forces, according to the Culture Ministry.

Among the journalists-turned-soldiers who have recently been killed in action are Petro Tsurukin, a former TV editor and host, Oleksandr Mashlay, the former editor-in-chief of the Pravyi Postup outlet, and Alla Pushkarchuk, who worked for Ukrainian outlets the Weekly and Chytomo.

Another recent death is that of Iryna Tsybukh, who worked as a media trainer and manager for Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster, prior to the full-scale invasion.

Tsybukh was killed on May 29, days before her 26th birthday, while carrying out her work as a volunteer combat medic in Kharkiv Oblast. She had around 20,000 followers on Instagram and regularly appeared in the media, where she shared her experiences of the war and her work as a combat medic.

Karandieiev expressed "sincere gratitude to Ukrainian journalists and foreign media representatives for the contribution you make to our fight against the enemy, the formation of public opinion, and the strengthening of democracy."

Author Zhadan joins Ukraine’s National Guard
“I joined the 13th Brigade of the National Guard ‘Charter.’ I am undergoing training. I serve Ukrainian people,” Serhiy Zhadan wrote on Facebook, adding a photo of him from the training.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author Zhadan joins Ukraine's National Guard.

"I joined the 13th Brigade of the National Guard 'Charter.' I am undergoing training. I serve Ukrainian people," Serhiy Zhadan wrote on Facebook, adding a photo of him from the training.
