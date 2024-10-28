Skip to content
Croatia to provide Ukraine with 30 tanks, 30 infantry fighting vehicles in exchange for German Leopard tanks

by Kateryna Hodunova October 28, 2024 10:18 PM 2 min read
Two Leopard 2A4 tanks purchased by the Netherlands and Denmark for delivery to Ukraine. Photo published on July 25, 2024. (Dutch Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Croatian Defense Minister Ivan Anusic signed a memorandum with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius, under which the Croatian side will receive Leopard 2A8 tanks in exchange for the equipment it will transfer to Ukraine, according to Croatian Defense Ministry statement.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Croatia has provided Ukraine with over 300 million euros ($330 million) in assistance, including 11 defense packages. President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a new 12th aid package from an allied country in early September.

Croatia has committed to supplying 30 M-84 tanks and 30 M-80 infantry fighting vehicles, as well as spare parts and ammunition, in exchange for financial means to purchase up to 50 Leopard 2A8 tanks, according to the memorandum.

The total price of the new Leopard 2A8s will be reduced by the amount Germany will pay Croatia for transferring its equipment to Ukraine.

Anusic expressed hope that the implementation of this initiative would begin "very soon."

"All other details will be known after the contract is signed. An additional value of this procurement model is to help Ukraine fight Russian aggression," the statement read.

On Oct. 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic signed a bilateral agreement on support and cooperation.

This was the 27th bilateral agreement signed between Ukraine and a partner country since a joint G7 declaration during a NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
