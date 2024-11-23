Crimean Tatar editor goes missing in occupied Crimea.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ediye Muslimova, the editor-in-chief of a Crimean Tatar children's magazine, disappeared in Russian-occupied Crimea on Nov. 21, according to the NGO Crimean Solidarity.

Lutfiye Zudiyeva, a journalist and human rights activist, said Muslimova was seen being put into a white GAZelle vehicle by three unknown men near her home the morning of Nov. 21.

Crimea has been under Russian occupation since 2014. Following Moscow's illegal annexation, Russia began targeting the peninsula's indigenous Tatar population, which has been particularly vocal in resisting the occupation.

Muslimova's family became concerned after Muslimova, 61, would not answer or return calls, according to her niece, Elzara.

"I started calling — she has two phones (a work phone and her regular phone), both phones are turned off," Elzara Muslimova said.

"There is no connection: no Telegram, no WhatsApp, no Viber."

Zudiyeva's account of an apparent abduction was supported by Zarema Bariieva, manager of the Crimean Tatar Resource Center (CTRC).

"Recently, it became known that a 61-year-old woman is being held in the FSB (Russia's Federal Security Service) building," she said in a Facebook post.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these reports at the time of publication.

Muslimova is the daughter of Crimean Tatar activitst Refat Muslimov and editor of the children's magazine "Armanchyk," which has been published monthly since 2011. It is reportedly the only glossy children's magazine in the Crimean Tatar language.

According to the CTRC, 70% of all political prisoners in occupied Crimea are Crimean Tatars.