Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, occupied Crimea, Crimea, Crimean Tatars, Russia
Edit post

Crimean Tatar editor goes missing in occupied Crimea

by Abbey Fenbert November 23, 2024 5:50 AM 2 min read
"Armanchyk," a Crimean Tatar children's magazine edit by Ediye Muslimova. (Zarema Bariieva / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ediye Muslimova, the editor-in-chief of a Crimean Tatar children's magazine, disappeared in Russian-occupied Crimea on Nov. 21, according to the NGO Crimean Solidarity.

Lutfiye Zudiyeva, a journalist and human rights activist, said Muslimova was seen being put into a white GAZelle vehicle by three unknown men near her home the morning of Nov. 21.

Crimea has been under Russian occupation since 2014. Following Moscow's illegal annexation, Russia began targeting the peninsula's indigenous Tatar population, which has been particularly vocal in resisting the occupation.

Muslimova's family became concerned after Muslimova, 61, would not answer or return calls, according to her niece, Elzara.

"I started calling — she has two phones (a work phone and her regular phone), both phones are turned off," Elzara Muslimova said.

"There is no connection: no Telegram, no WhatsApp, no Viber."

Zudiyeva's account of an apparent abduction was supported by Zarema Bariieva, manager of the Crimean Tatar Resource Center (CTRC).

"Recently, it became known that a 61-year-old woman is being held in the FSB (Russia's Federal Security Service) building," she said in a Facebook post.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these reports at the time of publication.

Muslimova is the daughter of Crimean Tatar activitst Refat Muslimov and editor of the children's magazine "Armanchyk," which has been published monthly since 2011. It is reportedly the only glossy children's magazine in the Crimean Tatar language.

According to the CTRC, 70% of all political prisoners in occupied Crimea are Crimean Tatars.

In the shadow of war, Kremlin continues terrorizing Crimean Tatars
They usually come at four or five in the morning. Men in uniform and with guns pull up in large vehicles. The dogs start barking. The family wakes up, knowing exactly what is about to happen. The house is searched. Phones and computers are taken away. And so is the
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:50 AM

Crimean Tatar editor goes missing in occupied Crimea.

Ediye Muslimova, the editor-in-chief of a Crimean Tatar children's magazine, disappeared in Russian-occupied Crimea on Nov. 21. Local sources say she was forced into a vehicle by three men and is being detained by the Russian FSB.
7:59 PM
Video

Muslim who fled Russia on his new life in Ukraine.

Ali Charinskiy is an activist and professional martial artist from the Republic of Dagestan who advocated for the rights of Muslims. The Kyiv Independent spent a day with Charinskiy in his new home, a southern Ukrainian city of Odesa.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.