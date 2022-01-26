Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Covid-19, Omicron
Edit post

Covid-19 cases, deaths rise in Kyiv amid latest outbreak

by Daria Shulzhenko January 26, 2022 6:08 PM 2 min read
Medical workers take care of a Covid-19 patient on Oct. 27, 2021, at the resuscitation department of Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 4. (kyivcity.gov.ua)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv is seeing a rapid increase in new coronavirus cases, as another Covid-19 wave is gripping Ukraine. The capital detected 1,919 new daily cases on Jan. 25, the highest number since early November.

Kyiv also registered the highest number of Covid-19 deaths compared to any region in Ukraine on the same day: Out of 141 people who died of Covid-19 on Jan. 25, 13 were in Kyiv.

Although the capital is still in the yellow restriction zone, or the second least strict quarantine level which requires basic anti-epidemic measures, its latest Covid-19 numbers show that it’s one step away from Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, which is currently in the strictest red restriction zone.

Health Ministry announced the beginning of a new Covid-19 outbreak earlier on Jan. 19. The ministry expects this wave to peak in February.

Since the highly transmissible Covid-19 variant Omicron was first detected in Ukraine on Dec. 18, the strain has reportedly spread in 17 out of 24 oblasts. However, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said on Jan. 24 that Omicron hasn't yet become the dominant variant in Ukraine.

The ministry identified western Ukraine, specifically Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, as the epicenter of the new outbreak. The region entered the red restriction zone on Jan. 24.

Ivano Frankivsk Oblast will soon be followed by Rivne Oblast which will enter the red zone on Jan. 27, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Lviv authorities decided to tighten quarantine restrictions starting on Jan. 26, to “prevent it entering the red zone.” Both Rivne and Lviv oblasts have seen an increase in new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past three days.

The red zone rules stipulate that most non-essential shops and venues must ask to see a Covid-19 vaccination certificate, negative PCR or antigen test, or a certificate of recovery before allowing entry. Educational institutions with a staff vaccination rate of less than 100% must stop operating.

Currently, 13 out of 24 oblasts are in the orange zone, the second strictest quarantine zone in Ukraine. Ten oblasts and the city of Kyiv are in the yellow zone.

Although the infection rate has been growing for the last three weeks, the number of hospitalizations is twice lower compared to the outbreak in the spring of 2021. According to Lyashko, the low hospitalization rate is observed due to nationwide vaccination.

However, the vaccination rates remain low in Ukraine. The country has fully vaccinated only 14.5 million people, or 38% of its general population and 46% of its adult population.

Ukrainians and foreigners can get vaccinated at one of the mass vaccination centers or a local clinic. See the list here.

Daria Shulzhenko
Daria Shulzhenko
Reporter
Daria Shulzhenko is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been a lifestyle reporter at the Kyiv Post until November 2021. She graduated from Kyiv International University with a bachelor’s in linguistics, specializing in translation from English and German languages. She has previously worked as a freelance writer and researcher.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.