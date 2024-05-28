Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Corruption, Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court, Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, Ukraine, Presidential Office
Edit post

Court sets bail for ex-deputy head of Presidential Office Smyrnov at almost $250,000

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 28, 2024 10:17 PM 2 min read
Andrii Smirnov, the now-former deputy head of the Presidential Office, in July 2020. (Wikipedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court set the bail for Andrii Smyrnov, the former deputy head of the Presidential Office at Hr 10 million ($247,000), the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on May 28.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said the former deputy head had been charged on May 22 with illicitly enriching himself by Hr 15.7 million ($388,000) while in his former position, but did not name the suspect. Later in the day Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources, that it was Smyrnov.

Beyond the bail, the defendant will be unable to leave Kyiv and is required to regularly report on his whereabouts to the court and other relevant authorities.

Smyrnov held the position of deputy head from September 2019 until March 2024, when President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed him without naming a reason.

According to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), the suspect acquired assets worth more than Hr 17 million ($426,000) between 2020-2022, although he officially reported his salary and savings for the time period as Hr 1.3 million ($32,500).

Smyrnov reportedly purchased two luxury cars, two motorcycles, several parking spaces, an apartment in Lviv, and plot of land in Zakarpattia Oblast.

In an apparent effort to obfuscate his ownership of the assets, NABU said that he transferred the majority of the property assets to his brother, but secretly retained access.

Law enforcement agencies search State Judicial Administration premises
Officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) are carrying out searches at the premises of the State Judicial Administration, the judicial body announced on May 21.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:38 PM

Parliament speaker dismisses Putin's claims on Zelensky's legitimacy.

According to Ukraine's Constitution, the president fulfills his powers until a newly elected president takes office. Therefore, Volodymyr Zelensky remains and will remain Ukraine's president until the end of martial law," Speaker of Ukraine's parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.