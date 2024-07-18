Skip to content
Court freezes assets of Yanukovych's 'confidant' worth over $24 million

by Kateryna Denisova July 18, 2024 5:58 PM 2 min read
Former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych before the signing of an agreement on Feb. 21, 2014 in Kyiv, Ukraine that attempted to end the political crisis in the wake of the Euromaidan Revolution. (Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
A Ukrainian court froze the assets of an ex-lawmaker and former pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych's "confidant," suspected of financing Russian-backed forces in the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies reported on July 18.

The total amount of the seized assets exceeds Hr 1 billion ($24 million), according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). These include bank accounts, four apartments in Kyiv, a house and a land plot outside of Kyiv, and seven premium cars.

While neither the SBU nor the Prosecutor General's Office has disclosed the name, Ukrainska Pravda, citing its unnamed sources, reported that the defendant is Mykola Yankovskyi.

The property of an ex-lawmaker and former pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych's confidant. (SBU)
The property of an ex-lawmaker and former pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych's confidant. (SBU)

The lawmaker, as well as other defendants, are suspected of financing terrorism, the SBU said. If found guilty, they may face up to 15 years in prison.

According to the prosecutors, the defendants produced medicine for Russian-controlled military hospitals and institutions in the occupied town of Horlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Yankovskyi, 79, who was a member of the Yanukovych-led pro-Kremlin Party of Regions, reportedly left Ukraine before Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.  Two other collaborators continue to run the illegal business in Horlivka.

According to the prosecutors, the illegal business supplies medicine to pharmacies and military hospitals, as well as for Russin military first aid kits.

Top Russia collaborator sentenced to 12 years in absentia
Leonid Pasechnik, the Russia-installed head of the occupied territories in Luhansk Oblast, was found guilty of undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity and collaborationism, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported on July 2.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

3:15 PM

Compassion alone 'will not protect Ukraine,' Danish PM says.

Ukraine's partners must continue to deliver support and scale up their own military capabilities, as compassion "will not protect Ukraine," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at the European Political Community Summit on July 18, attended by a Kyiv Independent reporter.
2:34 PM
Video

When Russia attacks, they come: Ukraine's first responders.

Rescuers of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service come to the sites of aerial attacks to sort through the most difficult rubble in search of living and dead people. We followed them to understand what it takes to be a first responder in wartime Ukraine.
12:17 PM

Zelensky arrives in UK, meets Zaluzhnyi.

President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in the U.K. on July 18, where immediately met Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and recently-appointed ambassador to the U.K.
