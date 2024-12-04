This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Interview, Nuclear weapons, Nuclear blackmail, Nuclear power plant
Could Ukraine build a nuclear bomb? We asked an expert

by Oleg Sukhov and Nick Allard and Jason Blevins December 4, 2024 6:29 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Dec. 5 marks the 30-year anniversary of the Budapest Memorandum - a political agreement providing Ukraine with security assurances in exchange for the country giving up its nuclear weapons following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

The Kyiv Independent’s reporter Oleg Sukhov sat down with Robert Kelley, an engineer with over 35 years of experience in the U.S. Department of Energy’s nuclear weapons complex, to discuss whether the weapon Ukraine gave up would be of much use now and if the country still has the capacity to produce a nuclear device.

Authors: Oleg Sukhov, Nick Allard, Jason Blevins
