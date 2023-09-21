Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
CNN: Republicans consider cutting $300 million in Ukraine aid from defense bill

by Martin Fornusek September 22, 2023 12:05 AM 2 min read
The U.S. House of Representatives and Capitol Dome on May 28, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo credit: Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Republican Party leaders in the U.S. Congress consider cutting Ukraine support from their long-term defense spending bill to satisfy hardliners and unlock the gridlock, CNN reported on Sept. 21, citing two undisclosed sources.

The procedural vote failed to pass earlier today in the House of Representatives because of the hardliners' opposition to $300 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, the news outlet said.

The U.S. has funded aid through this initiative since the Russian occupation of Crimea in 2014.

According to CNN, the bill specifies that the assistance can be used for training, equipment, lethal assistance, logistics support, supplies, services, salaries, stipends sustainment, and intel. Several other countries are reportedly included as beneficiaries as well.

As the news outlet commented, it is unclear whether cutting Ukraine spending from the bill would pass through Republican Party moderates and defense hawks.

The discussion over the bill is taking place just as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington D.C. to meet with senior Congress members, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and President Joe Biden.

The U.S. president is hoping to secure Congress' approval for another bill that would release an additional $24 billion in funding for Ukraine. This proposition is also facing opposition from the right flank of the Republican Party.

Washington is leading the allied effort in support of Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression. However, the growing opposition from the hardline elements of the Republican Party put the future of this support into doubt.

The U.S. is heading for the next presidential election in 2024, and several leading Republican candidates, including former President Donald Trump, have criticized Biden for devoting too much attention and resources to Ukraine.

