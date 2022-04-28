CNN: New video shows Russian soldiers, vehicles next to killed civilians in Bucha.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The video obtained by CNN was shot on March 12-13 by a drone. It shows Russian forces and armored vehicles near the bodies of the dead people in Bucha, a city in Kyiv Oblast. Hence, the video indicates that the atrocities in Bucha were committed when the city was occupied by the Russian forces. Russian propaganda has been trying to claim that the bodies were planted by Ukrainians after Russians left the area.