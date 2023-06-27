Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
CNN: Allies advised Ukraine not to strike inside Russia during Wagner rebellion

by Dinara Khalilova June 27, 2023 11:42 AM 2 min read
Russian law enforcement guard the Red Square near the Kremlin on June 24, 2023 in Moscow, Russia, amid the Wagner Group's ongoing armed rebellion in Russia. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Allies urged Kyiv to refrain from striking targets on Russian soil during Wagner Group's armed rebellion, CNN reported, citing an unnamed Western official.

"The message was don't rock the boat here," the official said, explaining it by the allies' efforts to ensure the West and Ukraine were not seen as helping Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.

According to CNN's source, the message was conveyed at the level of foreign ministers, deputies, and through ambassadors.

"It's an internal Russian matter," the Ukrainian government was reportedly told. This statement aligns with what the U.S. and other Western officials have said publicly about Prigozhin's "march for justice" that stopped short of entering Moscow.

"Ukrainians were being cautioned by allies not to provoke the situation. Make hay of opportunities on Ukrainian territory but don't get drawn into internal matters or strike at offensive military assets inside of Russia," the official added, as cited by CNN.

On June 23, Prigozhin launched an armed uprising against Russian military leaders after claiming the Russian army had attacked his forces. Wagner Group captured the regional capital of Rostov and marched as far as the city of Kashira in Moscow Oblast before abruptly ending the rebellion on June 24.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also addressed the rebellion in Russia, saying that it had demonstrated "complete chaos" in Russia. The longer Russia continues its all-out war against Ukraine, the more problems it risks facing on its own territory, according to Zelensky.

Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar also commented on Russia's crisis calling it "predictable and inevitable." She added that Moscow's "imperial campaign for new lands" in Ukraine only exacerbated Russia's internal problems.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

