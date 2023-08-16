Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

CNN: Ukrainian troops use thermal cameras for demining

by Daria Bevziuk August 16, 2023 3:18 AM 2 min read
A Ukrainian sapper inspects the shoreline during the demining of a Dnipro river in Zaporizhzhia on Aug. 3, 2023. (Photo by Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops are using experimental thermal imaging equipment to detect Russian mines, CNN reported on Aug.15.

In the village of Robotyne, located in the southeastern part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukrainian troops are identifying Russian mines using drones equipped with thermal cameras.

According to the report, the new drone technique works best during periods with limited sunlight. Mines tend to retain the heat of the sun while the ground cools and become detectable as bright white dots on thermal cameras. The unit working with this new method use special charges to blow up the detected mines from nearby trenches.

Although this tactic supports Ukraine's efforts to clear Russia's extensive minefields, it is not a permanent solution. The effectiveness of this mine detection method could be undermined during seasons with limited sunlight, such as autumn and winter.

Minefields currently hinder the advancement of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. Sapper units are faced with both logistical challenges and a lack of clearance equipment.

Last month, Lithuanian Defense Minister announced that it would be forming a coalition to support Ukraine's demining initiatives. Around the same time, members of Ukraine's State Emergency Service met with Cambodian demining experts in Poland to receive demining training.

Finally, a Ukrainian-made demining machine, capable of handling antipersonnel and antitank landmines, was recently certified. Manufacturers based in Kharkiv can now begin production of the machines.

Mark Dixon: A global ‘Democratic Market’ is needed to protect democracy
Putin has shot himself in the foot. His recent expropriations of Western companies will actually help the West by damaging the Russian economy. Expropriating the Russian assets of French company Danone and Danish company Carlsberg’s Baltika subsidiary is reprehensible, but Putin is unwittingly actu…
The Kyiv IndependentMark Dixon
Author: Daria Bevziuk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.