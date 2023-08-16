CNN: Ukrainian troops use thermal cameras for demining

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops are using experimental thermal imaging equipment to detect Russian mines, CNN reported on Aug.15.

In the village of Robotyne, located in the southeastern part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukrainian troops are identifying Russian mines using drones equipped with thermal cameras.

According to the report, the new drone technique works best during periods with limited sunlight. Mines tend to retain the heat of the sun while the ground cools and become detectable as bright white dots on thermal cameras. The unit working with this new method use special charges to blow up the detected mines from nearby trenches.

Although this tactic supports Ukraine's efforts to clear Russia's extensive minefields, it is not a permanent solution. The effectiveness of this mine detection method could be undermined during seasons with limited sunlight, such as autumn and winter.

Minefields currently hinder the advancement of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. Sapper units are faced with both logistical challenges and a lack of clearance equipment.

Last month, Lithuanian Defense Minister announced that it would be forming a coalition to support Ukraine's demining initiatives. Around the same time, members of Ukraine's State Emergency Service met with Cambodian demining experts in Poland to receive demining training.

Finally, a Ukrainian-made demining machine, capable of handling antipersonnel and antitank landmines, was recently certified. Manufacturers based in Kharkiv can now begin production of the machines.