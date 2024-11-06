Skip to content
Chinese state-owned company reportedly begins refusing to insure exports to Russia

by Kateryna Denisova November 6, 2024 5:17 PM 2 min read
A view of the China Export Credit Insurance Corporation, known as Sinosure. (Sinosure)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Chinese state-owned company Sinosure that insures export supplies against the risk of non-payment has begun to refuse to cooperate with Russian entrepreneurs, Russian newspaper Vedomosti reported on Nov. 5, citing four unnamed sources from importing companies.

Sinosure, a Chinese state-funded insurance company, was founded in 2001 to promote Beijing's trade development and cooperation. When a foreign importer agrees with a Chinese supplier to defer payment, it reportedly turns to Sinosure for delivery insurance.

Trade between Russia and China has reportedly surged by 121% since 2021, underscoring Beijing's role as Moscow's economic lifeline.

According to Vedomosti's sources, Russian business has recently faced difficulties with Sinosure.

One of the Chinese suppliers told a Russian importer, citing internal policies, that the company refused to insure their deal because of the nature of the exported goods.

Another Russian unnamed entrepreneur told the outlet about several cases of zeroing the limit on delivery amount for companies from Russia. At least three suppliers have recently informed another Russian source that their company has been blacklisted by Sinosure, according to Vedomosti.

In its interaction with Russian individuals, Sinosure has begun to act similarly to Chinese banks and refuses to insure exports of goods whose list coincides with the blacklist of the large state-owned Bank of China, sources told the newspaper.

Since July, China has tightened export controls on military and dual-use products, the Moscow Times reported.

Beijing has positioned itself as neutral in the ongoing war but has deepened economic ties with Russia and become Moscow's leading source of dual-use goods, feeding the Russian defense industry.

China’s support ‘keeps Putin’s army in the field in Ukraine,’ Australia’s intelligence chief says
Beijing’s “massive provision” of dual-use goods, as well as diplomatic and economic support, allow Russia to continue its war against Ukraine, the chief of Australia’s intelligence agency said on Nov. 6, Reuters reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Kateryna Denisova
11:49 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: Russian officials cautiously cheer on Trump's victory.

"Trump has one quality that is useful to us: as a businessman to the core, he hates spending money on freeloaders, on idiotic allies, charity projects, and greedy international organizations," former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said.
10:15 AM

Zelensky congratulates Trump on US election victory.

"I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.
9:08 AM

Trump wins battleground state Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania, a pivotal swing state with a large Ukrainian population, has played a key role in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The candidates have campaigned aggressively in the state, with both Trump and Harris holding dueling rallies there the night before election day.
