Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Chief commander: Ukraine has liberated 40% of territories occupied by Russia since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 3, 2023 11:17 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have liberated 40% of land Russia occupied after the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 and 28% of all Russsian-occupied territories of the country, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi wrote on Jan. 2. Zaluzhnyi's Telegram post summarized the achievements of 2022, “the year that went down in world history under the name of Ukraine and its Armed Forces.”

Ukraine continues to deter Russian attacks on a land area with a total length of 3,786 kilometers, including an active front line of 1,500 kilometers, according to the chief commander.

International instructors trained over 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers in 2022, and such training is currently taking place in 17 European countries, Zaluzhnyi reported. More than 1,000 wounded servicemen were sent for treatment and rehabilitation abroad.

The head of the Ukrainian army wrote that more than 600,000 civilians were evacuated from the areas of hostilities last year, and over 2 million tons of humanitarian goods were brought there.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces also examined thousands of kilometers of territory for mines and shells and destroyed 41,800 dangerous objects, according to Zaluzhnyi.

“Every day, the Armed Forces fight not only for Ukraine but also for like-minded Europe, for preserving peace, security, and freedom in the whole world. And we will definitely win,” Zaluzhnyi said.

Ukraine to enter 2023 with frail upper hand over Russia
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.