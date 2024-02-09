Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Law enforcement charges former SBU official with abduction, torture of residents in Melitopol

by Dmytro Basmat February 9, 2024 6:26 PM 1 min read
A view of a Russian underground torture chamber in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv Oblast, from inside a purpose-built cage that held dozens of people, photographed on Sept 22, 2022. Image for illustrative purposes only. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), in coordination with the State Bureau of Investigations, has formally charged a former SBU official accused of abducting and torturing local residents in occupied Melitopol, the SBU announced on Feb. 9.

Serhiy Handzha, who has been living in exile in Russia since 2014, is alleged to have collaborated "organized mass persecution, abductions and torture of locals," as well as suppressing resistance to the Russian invasion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the SBU.

Handzha, a high-ranking SBU official under ex-President Viktor Yanukovych, headed the Russian Federal Security Service in occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhya Oblast shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"People were abducted directly from the streets or from their own homes and then taken to Russian torture chambers," the SBU alleged. "Severe torture was applied to the victims in the (torture chambers)."

The maximum sentence for collaboration under Ukraine's criminal code is up to 15 years in prison.

"Comprehensive measures are currently being taken to bring the perpetrator to justice for crimes against Ukraine," the SBU added.

Handzha has been listed as an international fugitive since 2015, wanted by Ukraine for treason. Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council revoked all of Handzha's state awards and titles in February 2021.

SBU conducts searches at Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, announces charges against associate of Metropolitan Pavlo
The Security Service of Ukraine began conducting searches at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra (monastery) on Feb. 9, several Ukrainian media outlets reported, citing sources in the service.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:34 PM

Umerov holds first meeting with Syrskyi as chief commander.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held his first meeting with General Oleksandr Syrskyi after his appointment as Ukraine's new commander-in-chief to discuss plans for the country's Armed Forces in 2024, the Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 9.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.