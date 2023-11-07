Central Election Commission: Elections are not held during wartime

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Ukraine's legislation, elections are not held during wartime under martial law, the Central Election Commission's deputy chair, Serhii Dubovyk, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on Nov. 7.

The Commission did not receive any information regarding possible preparations for presidential elections in the spring of 2024 and, based on Ukraine's law, "also could not receive them," Dubovyk said.

When asked whether the presidential powers would be automatically extended next year, the official said that the "Constitution clearly states that the President of Ukraine exercises his powers until the newly elected President of Ukraine takes office."

With President Volodymyr Zelensky's traditional five-year mandate span coming to an end next year, discussions arose about whether a new presidential vote would be held amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Zelensky is considering holding elections as scheduled in the spring of 2024.

"We are not closing this page. The president of Ukraine is considering and weighing the different pros and cons," Kuleba said during an online appearance at the World Policy Conference.

However, the president rejected the idea as "irresponsible" in his video address on Nov. 6.

"I believe that now is not the right time for elections. And if we need to put an end to a political dispute and continue to work in unity, there are structures in the state that are capable of putting an end to it and giving society all the necessary answers. So that there is no room left for conflicts and someone else's game against Ukraine."