Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

National bank: Ukraine’s foreign reserves surpass pre-war level

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 6, 2022 9:24 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's foreign currency assets amount to $27.95 billion as of Dec. 1, with an increase of 10.7% on November's figure thanks to “the rhythmic inflow of international aid, lower volumes of currency net sales and moderate payments of the state debt in foreign currency,” according to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

Another cause for the growth in reserves was the revaluation of financial instruments following changes in market value and exchange rates, the NBU wrote.

The current volume of international reserves provides financing for 3.5 months of future imports, which is sufficient to fulfill the obligations and current operations of Ukraine's government and the National Bank, the authorities added.

On Feb. 24, when Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine started, the country’s international reserves stood at $27.4 billion.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.