Celebrated Ukrainian folk singer Nina Matviienko dies at 75

This audio is created with AI assistance

Nina Matviienko, prominent Ukrainian folk singer, has died at the age of 75, her daughter, singer Antonina Matvienko, wrote on Instagram.

"The whole world could hear the Ukrainian soul in the amazing voice of the artist, and her legendary performances of Ukrainian folk songs have spread around the world," Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Information Policy wrote on Facebook about Matviienko's death.

The family hasn't yet shared any further details.

Zhytomyr Oblast native Matviienko was known for her tender and captivating voice. She started her career in the late 1960s by becoming the soloist of the legendary Veryovka Ukrainian Folk Choir.

According to the Ministry of Culture, for her "great contribution to the development of Ukrainian art," Matviienko was awarded the title of Merited Artist of Ukraine in 1978. Soon, in 1985, she became the People's Artist of Ukraine, which is the highest title for performers.

Former President Viktor Yushchenko awarded Matviienko the Hero of Ukraine title in 2006.

Throughout her career, Matviienko also starred in a number of films and teleplays, including the "Solomiani Dzvony" ("Straw Bells") movie by the famous Ukrainian director Yuri Ilyenko.

"Kvitka Dusha" ("Soul Flower") and "Charivna Skrypka" ("Magic Violin") are among Matviienko’s best-known songs.

"The singer's death is a painful loss for Ukraine," the ministry wrote.