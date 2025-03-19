The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukraine ceasefire could be reached 'in a couple of weeks,' Witkoff says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 19, 2025 4:14 PM 3 min read
Steve Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East, speaks alongside White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to the press outside the White House on March 06, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
A ceasefire in Ukraine could be reached within weeks, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, told Bloomberg TV on March 19.

"I actually think in a couple of weeks we're going to get to it (a ceasefire). So, lots of good things. Now, it's for the technical teams to dot the I's and cross the T's. And everybody is committed to that process," Witkoff said.

His statement follows Trump's March 18 call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the Russian leader agreed to a limited 30-day halt on energy infrastructure strikes but did not commit to the broader U.S.-proposed ceasefire.

Following the call, the Kremlin reiterated its demand for a complete halt to foreign military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, calling it a "key condition for avoiding an escalation of the war."

Witkoff emphasized that achieving a full ceasefire depends on the 2,000-kilometer front line where Ukrainian and Russian forces are engaged in combat, noting that conditions vary significantly along different sections.

Trump Jr., Witkoff, Carlson involved in secret talks with Zelensky’s rivals, Politico reports
U.S. President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Jr., news host Tucker Carlson, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and special envoy Steve Witkoff were involved in backchannel talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s political rivals, Politico reported on March 18, citing undisclosed sources.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

"We don't need to have the larger, overarching discussions that have been had. It was completed yesterday between the two leaders. They (Putin and Trump) agreed on a pathway to some ceasefire conditions today and to a full-on ceasefire that will be negotiated over the coming days," he said.

The next round of U.S.-Russia talks is set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 23, Witkoff told Fox News on March 18.

The discussions will be led by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focusing on key ceasefire details. Witkoff did not confirm who the U.S. delegation would meet with.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 19 that the next meeting in Saudi Arabia could focus on discussing a partial ceasefire, particularly regarding infrastructure and energy and the security of shipping routes.

"It will be a technical team. From our side, there will definitely be military officials, engineers, and people who understand port infrastructure. This is the technical level," Zelensky said.

Trump’s push for regime change in Ukraine has only boosted Zelensky
The debate over Ukraine’s elections and future leadership is intensifying. With peace talks gaining momentum, calls for elections are growing louder, and both the Russian and American sides are questioning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s legitimacy. However, criticism from the Kremlin and t…
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Yermakova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Ukraine ceasefire could be reached 'in a couple of weeks,' Witkoff says.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.