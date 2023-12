This audio is created with AI assistance

Joseph Hildebrand, a 33-year-old farmer from Saskatchewan, Canada who had served in Afghanistan, was killed while on a combat mission near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, according to his family members, CBC reports.

The family said surviving soldiers called to tell them they are currently guarding the bodies of nine out of the 12 men on the mission who were killed until they can be extracted from hostile territory.