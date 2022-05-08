Canadian PM pays surprise visit to Irpin.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Justin Trudeau visited the city of Irpin, Kyiv Oblast, and met its Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn. Following Trudeau's visit, Markushyn said that the prime minister came to see Irpin with his own eyes and "was shocked" after visiting the homes of local residents who lived peacefully until the Russian occupiers came and destroyed many buildings in the city. The mayor said that he is hoping for Trudeau's support in organizing efforts by the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada to rebuild infrastructure in Irpin.