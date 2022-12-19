Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Canada to seize assets of sanctioned Russian billionaire Abramovich

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 19, 2022 6:52 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canadia announced on Dec. 19 it would start the process of seizing approximately $26 million from Granite Capital Holdings Ltd, a firm owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

“This is the first time that Canada is using its new authorities that allow the government to pursue the seizure of assets belonging to sanctioned persons,” the statement reads.

According to Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Russian oligarchs have been involved in the "illegal and barbaric invasion of Ukraine," and Canada "will not be a haven for their ill-gotten gains."

"Russia’s elites pay the price for their support of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s brutal regime. It is just and appropriate for Russian assets to be used to help rebuild Ukraine,” she said.

In response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Canada has imposed sanctions on over 1,500 additional individuals and entities from and in Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus, according to the country’s government.

Abramovich is considered one of the wealthiest people in Russia, with a net worth of over $20 billion.

In September, Bloomberg reported that Abramovich met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia in August as part of negotiations that led to a large prisoner exchange on Sept. 21 in which Russia released 215 POWs.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.